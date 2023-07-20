Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said he did not aspire to convert Punjab into London or California. He said was just striving to restore the glory of Punjab.

Mann, along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Mann, paid obeisance at Darbar Almast Bapu Lal Badshah in Nakodar here this afternoon. They had come to attend the annual Urs festival here.

They were welcomed by BJP MP and dera head Hans Raj Hans and Daler Mehndi.

Mann said, “Punjab is passing through rough times because of floods. However, Punjabis are born tough and they know how to sail through such turbulent times. They possess a rare indomitable spirit to face colossal challenges. Together we shall tide over such times. I am here to pray for the welfare of Punjab.”

Praising Hans, he said, “I have a connect with him since my college days. He used to perform in Sunam, Mansa and Budhlada. In those days, we had no money to buy tickets. We always planned jugad (crafty ways) to get an entry to his show.”

