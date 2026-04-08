Navjot Kaur Sidhu: Will unmask 37 tainted Punjab leaders soon

Expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday said she would “unmask” at least 37 tainted and compromised Punjab politicians in coming days.

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However, Navjot Kaur — who joined the lesser-known Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party as its Punjab incharge — did not name anyone while talking to The Tribune.

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Sources close to her said the tainted politicians, including 17 from the Congress, came from across Punjab’s political spectrum and had been working against the interests of the state.

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In a detailed social media post, Dr Sidhu described the move as a “much-awaited announcement” driven by “divine intervention”.

She said a group of like-minded individuals had come together after reviewing the performance of existing political leaders, aiming to build a national-level alternative focused on justice, peace and higher consciousness.

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She said the party’s immediate focus, however, remained firmly on Punjab and vowed to restore the state’s “long-lost glory”, stressing values of love, sharing, selfless service, liberty, freedom and spiritual growth.

“A government of the people, for the people and by the people of Punjab,” she said, adding that the initiative would heal “wounded souls” through the path of “truth and love — the language of Waheguru Ji”. Her statement has come two months after her dramatic exit from the Congress.

She had made a sensational claim that a “briefcase full of Rs 500 crore” was needed to become the Chief Minister of the state, something she and her husband — former state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu — could not do.

While Navjot Kaur has been in the past taking on the Congress leadership, her cricketer-turned politician husband has stayed away from politics.

His X handle still has Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the cover photo, whom he has often described as his mentors and guiding angels.

Meanwhile, sources termed the development a bid to further fragment anti-incumbency votes ahead of the 2027 state Assembly polls.

Navjot Singh’s role in the new outfit remains unclear, with some circles suggesting he may focus on his career in the showbiz industry for the time being.

The sources, however, did not rule out Navjot Kaur’s husband joining the outfit in a bigger role at a later stage.

Earlier, the expelled Congress leader had called senior Congress leader “Pappu”, a derogatory term used for the leader by his detractors.

She had also targeted Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, alleging he was “incapable and corrupt”.