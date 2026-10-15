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Home / Punjab / Will unravel any conspiracy to stoke tension, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Will unravel any conspiracy to stoke tension, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Asks DGP to conduct thorough probe into murder case

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering in Hoshiarpur.
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Facing flak from the Opposition over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said his government would investigate any conspiracy behind the killing of Jhota. The CM declared, “No one found involved will be spared.”

Mann added that he had directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to conduct a thorough investigation and establish the facts surrounding the murder. “The main accused was arrested within 24 hours and investigation is underway. But if anyone is found involved in the conspiracy to disrupt law and order in the state, he, too, will not be spared,” he said.

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Mann’s statement comes amid the Opposition leaders picking holes in the state government’s “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” campaign and questioning the state’s law and order situation. The Punjab Government had launched its “War on Drugs” campaign in March last year. The government claims to have arrested 85,226 drug smugglers in the past 592 days.

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Describing the Mansa incident as unfortunate, the CM said, “It should not have happened. The state government is working to curb drug trafficking, including the sale of psychotropic substances and the illegal sale or misuse of prescription medicines.”

“We have waged a war against drugs. We are trying to stop both psychotropic and prescription drug addiction by cracking down on the suppliers. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards the illicit drug trade and all attempts are being made by the AAP government to protect youth from the drug menace,” he said.

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