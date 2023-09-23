Will use AI to curb crime: Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

During the passing-out parade of 2,999 constables at the PAP complex today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government would soon start using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle crime and enhance efficacy of the Punjab Police.

The CM said, “To counter anti-social elements in society, we need new technology. We are introducing AI in the Police Department. Many big companies, including Google, are in touch with us. We have to upgrade the Punjab Police to make it the best force in the country in terms of working and discipline.”

Mann said they had decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) every year for the next four years. He also handed over cheques for Rs 3 crore to the families of ASI Kuldeep Singh and ASI Malkeet Singh, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the CM had asked them to curb drug menace within a year and a massive drive had been initiated across the state.

