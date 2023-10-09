Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the land of the now-closed Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) would be used for public projects.

During discussions with officials of various departments, the CM explored various options for the utilisation of the land.

He has rejected the proposal given by a cement company to set up a factory in the area. The factory will be shifted to Lehra Mohabbat.

‘Set up super critical, solar plant’ The PSEB Engineers’ Association has urged the Punjab Government to construct an 800 MW supercritical thermal plant in Ropar and a 250 MW solar plant in Bathinda to provide low-cost power

JS Dhiman, chief, PSEB Engineers’ Association, said they recently asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to establish a 250 MW solar plant at GNDTP, Bathinda, which would provide cheaper electricity to consumers

Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, general secretary, PSEB Engineers’ Association, said they also requested the CM to set up an 800 MW supercritical unit in Ropar to meet the ever-increasing demand of consumers

During the visit, discussions about the bus stand were also held. There is a plan to build a new bus stand on Malout Road. The CM asked Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill and Bhucho Mandi MLA Master Jagsir Singh to get feedback from people regarding the bus stand.

After seeing the layout plan of the new Rs 115 crore bus stand on the thermal plant plant, the CM asked officials of various departments to come up with a joint proposal.

