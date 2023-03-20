Will vaccinate 25L cattle against LSD, says minister

Chandigarh, March 19
With the government setting a target of vaccinating 25 lakh cattle for the protection of cattle from lumpy skin disease (LSD), Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday said the drive was going on in full swing. The mega vaccination campaign against the disease was started on February 15.
He said the department had completed 75 per cent vaccination till date with more than 18,50,000 cattle being already vaccinated against the disease.
He said 300 veterinary officers had been recruited. The officers would help complete the vaccination drive before the stipulated deadline of April 30.
