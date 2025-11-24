DT
Home / Punjab / Will wage battle from streets to Parl: AAP

Will wage battle from streets to Parl: AAP

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:37 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday accused the BJP of conspiring to permanently detach Chandigarh from Punjab under the guise of a proposed 131st Amendment Bill.

He said AAP would wage a battle “from streets to Parliament” if any move was made to take Chandigarh away from Punjab, calling the step a direct assault on the federal structure and Punjab’s historical rights. “The aim of placing Chandigarh under the Article 240 is to permanently weaken Punjab’s claim over the Union Territory,” he alleged. While calling Chandigarh “the soul of Punjab”, Dhaliwal declared that AAP would never allow this “ploy” to succeed .

