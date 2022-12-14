Will wipe out mafia from jails: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Nabha, December 13
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government would ensure that all sort of mafias running from inside prisons were wiped out and “jails are made actual correctional centres”.
Mann said the jail officials and the staff would be held accountable for any sort of security lapse in the prisons.
The CM, who inspected New District Jail here today, said a security system was being provided on scientific lines in the jails. The visit of the CM to the jail was kept under wraps by the staff attached with the CM office and it was only when the CM had visited the house of a friend, he asked his cavalcade to be taken to the jail.
Mann said the government had installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment, besides providing vehicles for the department to update the security system in the jails. “It is surprising to note that reports of mobiles and drugs making inroads in the jails are still coming in,” he said.
He said such sort of laxity on part of the jail staff was unwarranted and undesirable. He warned: “A strict action will be taken against the officers who are responsible for this lapse.” The CM also directed the officials to take steps to discourage the rising incidents of indiscipline among the jail inmates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...