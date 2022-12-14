Will wipe out mafia from jails: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Nabha, December 13

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government would ensure that all sort of mafias running from inside prisons were wiped out and “jails are made actual correctional centres”.

Mann said the jail officials and the staff would be held accountable for any sort of security lapse in the prisons.

The CM, who inspected New District Jail here today, said a security system was being provided on scientific lines in the jails. The visit of the CM to the jail was kept under wraps by the staff attached with the CM office and it was only when the CM had visited the house of a friend, he asked his cavalcade to be taken to the jail.

Mann said the government had installed high-powered jammers, door metal detectors and other equipment, besides providing vehicles for the department to update the security system in the jails. “It is surprising to note that reports of mobiles and drugs making inroads in the jails are still coming in,” he said.

He said such sort of laxity on part of the jail staff was unwarranted and undesirable. He warned: “A strict action will be taken against the officers who are responsible for this lapse.” The CM also directed the officials to take steps to discourage the rising incidents of indiscipline among the jail inmates.