Win testimony to Mann’s good work: Kejri

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, May 13
Terming the victory in the Jalandhar bypoll unprecedented, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said it was a testimony to the good work done by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the state.
Kejriwal said the work done by Mann was the only factor behind the party’s win in Jalandhar. “Even when there was a wave in favour of AAP during the Assembly elections last year, we could win only four of the nine Assembly seats falling under the Jalandhar parliamentary seat. This was a Congress bastion. Now, after 14 months of Bhagwant’s hard work in the state, we won in seven Assembly pockets,” said Kejriwal at a press conference.
Wins in 7 of 9 Assembly pockets
- Of the nine Assembly constituencies which fall under the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, AAP won in seven against four in the Assembly poll last year
- The only constituencies where it failed to garner maximum votes were Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar North
- AAP won by huge margins in Jalandhar West, Kartarpur, Jalandhar Cantt, Adampur, Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot (with a relatively smaller lead)
AAP’s guarantees that worked
Mohalla clinics: Govt opened 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics in just 10 months
Free power: Zero bill domestic consumers touched 90.07% in Dec 2022
Rs 15,000 per acre relief for damage to wheat crop due to rain
Mann said opposition parties, including the Congress and the SAD, which had been attacking AAP leaders over personal issues, should realise that only positive politics of development would work and they should also adopt the same. “The result has shown that personal attacks won’t do,” said Mann.
Mann said after the win in the Jalandhar bypoll, their responsibility to perform before the General Election next year had increased.
“After the loss in the Sangrur bypoll last year, we accepted the people’s mandate and worked hard. The Jalandhar victory is a testimony to our good work,” said Mann.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha thanked the voters and said his party was now back in the Lok Sabha. “AAP is back in the Lok Sabha! Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty’s Sushil Kumar Rinku on winning the bypoll,” said Chadha.
