Win-win for Punjab govt, creditors lose Rs 5,500 cr in Goindwal plant deal

Chandigarh, January 2

While it was a win-win situation for Punjab in acquisition of Goindwal Sahib Power Plant in Tarn Taran from GVK Power, it was financial creditors who have taken a hit of over Rs 5,500 crore in the deal.

Also, while fair value of the plant was calculated at Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 crore, the liquidation value of the plant was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal at Rs 1,347.97 crore. Against this, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has acquired it for Rs 1,080 crore. In fact, the state power utility was the only interested party (from amongst 11 initial bidders) to have submitted a resolution plan that was finally okayed by a committee of 12 creditors.

A perusal of the order passed by the NCLT Hyderabad Bench revealed that initially, when the GVK Power filed for corporate insolvency, the amount claimed by them was Rs 7,861.37 crore, of which Rs 6,615.48 crore was admitted.

Under a resolution plan, the state power utility offered to pay Rs 1,080 crore, which is just 16.33 per cent of the debt amount that was admitted in NCLT. Other than the financial gain, the biggest advantage would be to see that plant running to its maximum capacity after its coal linkage is done with the state’s own captive coal mine at Pachchwara. This 540 MW plant has been working at just 34 per cent of its capacity because of the lack of coal linkage.

As of day, the power demand in the state is 7,500 MW. To meet this demand, the state power utility has to purchase expensive power from the Power Exchange, especially during paddy season.

“When we run the plant at its optimum capacity, we will have to buy much less power at the Exchange. Till date, we have paid Rs 1,718 crore to the plant as fixed charges, for the time when the plant was not running, which will also be a savings. Also, we sell over 1,500 MW of power during winters, which will increase after Goindwal Sahib Power Plant starts working to its full capacity,” Chairman and Managing Director of PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran told The Tribune. He added that they were hoping to save Rs 300 crore per annum.

Political slugfest

A political slugfest on the purchase of the power plant has begun in the state, with BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu criticizing the move. While Sirsa said the plant has been purchased at much high value, Sidhu reiterated his stand that the PPAs should be dissolved with all private power producers

