Wine shop forced shut

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 29

On the concluding day of the Shaheedi Jor Mela (Wednseday), a wine shop on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh road, near Jyoti Swarup Mor started operations, which irked some devotees, who forced the owner to shut the shop.

Activist Jaspal Singh said the opening of the wine shop had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees, who had come from across the world to pay obeisance during the mela.

He alleged that the shop was not only selling wine but also serving non-vegetarian eatables in the adjoining 'ahata'.

The wine shop owner, however, said the shop was closed for three days as per the DC orders and he opened it after 5 pm when the ban was lifted.

Sarup Sandhu, ETO (Excise), said DC’s orders were to keep the shops closed up to 5 pm on the last day of the Mela.