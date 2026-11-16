Winnability, not family ties, will decide ticket, says Pargat Singh

Ahead of the announcement of the Congress’s first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Sunday indicated that the party could field more than one member from the same political family, provided they meet the twin tests of winnability and public acceptability.

Several senior leaders, including Rana Gurjeet Singh, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Madan Lal Jalalpur, among others, are keen on fielding their family members.

Pargat said there was no general yardstick and that each case would be assessed individually. “The candidate should have the potential to win the seat and acceptability among the people,” he said.

Rana Gurjeet Singh said his son, Rana Inder Partap, an independent legilator from Sultanpur Lodhi, had the potential to win and would be an asset to the party. Channi also wants to field his elder son, Navjit Singh, and said there was no harm in allowing two candidates from the same family to contest.

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Party insiders said before announcing the first list of candidates, the Congress high command had initiated a fresh survey to assess the winnability of candidates, particularly in Assembly segments where there are more than one claimants.

The survey is being conducted on two fronts: the party’s position vis-à-vis its political opponents — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — and the winnability and strength of candidates in the race.

The party plans to announce its first list of nearly 50 candidates. “Many candidates who are expected to figure in the first list are keen that the names be announced in December or the first week of January,” said a senior party leader.

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The possibility of fielding candidates from the same family was also discussed at a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi on November 1.

“There are 30 to 40 seats where the party has to identify strong candidates. The discreet survey will help identify such candidates,” said a senior leader.

The Assembly segments where the party is looking for strong candidates include Jalandhar West, Chabbewal, Barnala, Batala, Majitha, Attari, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Bagha Purana, Abohar, Mansa, Dirba, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Phillaur, Hargobindpur and Shutrana, among others.