With Rs 198-cr net assets , SAD’s Harsimrat among richest lot

Bathinda, May 13
With a combined declared networth of Rs 198 crore, SAD candidate for the Bathinda parliamentary constituency and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is among the richest candidate to enter the poll fray in Punjab.
Harsimrat, who filed her papers today, had won from this constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2019. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal filed papers as a covering candidate. The couple has Hindu Undivided Family assets worth Rs 62.7 crore.
Sukhbir said four rounds of voting had made it clear that the BJP would not form the next government in the Centre. “PM Modi’s speeches indicate that there is panic in the BJP. He is now attacking a particular community openly and even stating the ‘mangalsutras’ will be taken away and given to others,” he said.
Harsimrat said, “I have ensured overall development of constituency. I have raised the voice of Punjab in Parliament and will continue to do so.”
