With 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, Waris Punjab De forms 3-member panel amid registration uncertainty

Amid uncertainty over its registration as a political party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) has formed a three-member coordination committee to hold dialogue with like-minded organisations, political parties, farmers’ and workers’ unions, and religious and community groups across Punjab.

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The committee, headed by Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, comprises Pargat Singh Raiya and Ranjit Singh Dhanoa.

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The committee has been tasked with holding detailed discussions and conducting a thorough evaluation before any leader from another party or other prominent personality is considered for induction into the organisation.

Sources said the party was also in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) over seat-sharing for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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The move comes days after former Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Niranjan Singh severed ties with AD-WPD, just four days after joining the organisation, causing embarrassment to the political outfit.

Singh announced his decision to quit in a social media post.

“I disassociate myself from AD-WPD. I had extended my support to the AD-WPD on issues such as the drug menace in Punjab, rampant corruption, gangsters, extortion, and the involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking. However, there are differences on some issues that are non-negotiable. The conduct of people in public life has to be within the framework of the Constitution of India. I wish them well,” he wrote.

The political group, led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is also locked in a legal dispute with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the registration of AD-WPD as a political party.

With the registration process still pending, the organisation has intensified its outreach across Punjab. Its leaders have maintained that AD-WPD will contest the 2027 Assembly elections even if its candidates have to enter the fray as Independents.

The organisation’s registration remains pending before the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for November.