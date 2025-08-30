With about a month still to go before the monsoon withdraws, the quantum of rains experienced in Punjab so far have already exceeded the total amount of rainfall that is normally received in the state during the entire four-month season that spans June to September.

From June 1 till the morning of August 30, Punjab received 443.0 mm rain compared to the long period average of 357.1 mm for this period, accounting for a seasonal surplus of 24 per cent. The average seasonal rainfall in Punjab, which at present is facing heavy floods in some parts, is 439.8 mm.

In the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, rains during this period have been above normal by 34 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon across the country as a whole is about five per cent above average so far.

Rains in Punjab had slipped below the long period average in the first week of August, but witnessed a massive spike after August 25 due to the interplay of different weather systems, including western disturbances, cyclonic circulations and incursions of moisture laden winds from the sea over the region.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall spells were reported over a few parts of west and northwest India during the week, causing landslides and flash floods in the hilly regions, and severe flooding in several areas of Jammu, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan.

During the ongoing month, rains have been above the long period average by 60 per cent, with the state receiving 226.4 mm against the normal of 141.2 mm. Comparatively, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have recorded a surplus of 67 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

With a monthly surplus of 182 per cent, Gurdaspur is the wettest district in the state during August, followed by Pathankot with 152 per cent and Jalandhar with 132 per cent. Other districts that received more than double the normal rains in August are Tarn Taran at 118 per cent and Barnala at 106 per cent and Ferozepur at 105 per cent.

Except for four, most districts in the state received normal to above normal rainfall during August so far. Bathinda faces a monthly deficit of 39 per cent, followed by Patiala with 30 per cent and Fatehgarh Sahib by 15 per cent. Rains in Kapurthala have been a notch below the average by five per cent, IMD data shows.

Terming the monsoon in Punjab during the last 24 hours as normal, IMD said that light to moderate rain occurred at few places with a spell of heavy rain and thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain at many places in Punjab till September 1, at a few places in September and at isolated places thereafter. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places till September 1. IMD has also cautioned that isolated heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Northwest India during the next four to five days.