With former chief in fray, stakes high for SAD

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 7

With a defiant Bibi Jagir Kaur deciding to contest for the top post of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), stakes are high for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The contest is between her and SAD-sponsored candidate and incumbent, Harjinder Singh Dhami. A meeting of the members has been scheduled for November 9 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to elect the president, other office-bearers and the executive body.

At present, the General House has 157 members.

Whether Bibi wins or loses, she will surely dent the SAD armour. Following the dictum “my enemy’s enemy is my friend”, she has carried out an immense exercise in lobbying with SGPC members, well in advance, without budging under pressure.

She has not left any stone unturned to garner support from the members. Apart from the ruling party (SAD) members, she did not hesitate in approaching disgruntled Akalis, including the Dhindsa faction, or those who shifted their allegiance to the BJP. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (Ad hoc), too, have announced their support to her.

SGPC’s executive body member from the opposition, Master Mithu Singh Kahneke, said it was unanimously decided to support Bibi this time. Incidentally, he stood unsuccessfully twice for the president’s post against Bibi and Dhami in 2020 and 2021 elections, respectively.

Representing the Dhindsa group, he assessed that around 35 members from the opposition, in addition to nine from Haryana, and a substantial number from the ruling group were roped in to ensure Bibi’s win.

Another executive member representing the opposition, Gurpreet Singh Randhawe wale, said the ‘change’ would be there for the betterment and would break the monotony. “Who could have ever expected that a confidante of the Badals like Bibi would emerge as a threat to them? This is a sign that a change will be there,” he said.