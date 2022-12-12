With over 1.7 lakh LSD cases, Punjab among worst-hit states

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

It’s official now that Punjab was one of the worst affected states in the country when it came to lumpy skin disease (LSD) breakout. In terms of deaths due to the disease, the state figured among top three states in the country.

Number of deaths reported Rajasthan 75,819 Maharashtra 24,430 Punjab 17,932 Karnataka 12,244 Himachal Pradesh 10,681

As per the details shared by Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala in the Rajya Sabha last week, there were 17,932 deaths in Punjab. Rajasthan and Maharashtra were the only two states, with 75,819 and 24,430 deaths respectively, were worse hit than Punjab.

The first case of the disease was reported in June this year and its spell continued till last month. The disease hit peak in July and cases had started going down in the August. However, in four months, the state reported 1,74,927 cases and 17,932 deaths. Dr Rampal Mittal, Punjab’s nodal officer for LSD, said the last case of the disease was reported in November. “Since then we did not have any case so far,” he said.

With just 2,937 deaths, the mortality in neighbouring Haryana was much lower than Punjab. The disease had not only hit the cows but had also affected buffalos.

According to experts, the four months of disease breakout has not only caused mortality and affected cattle health, but has badly hit the milk production also. There was significant drop (about 10 to 15 per cent) in the milk yield among the cattle affected by the disease.

Despite all this, the state government failed to compensate dairy farmers, a sector which is one of the biggest employers in the rural Punjab after agriculture.

