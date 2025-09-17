DT
PT
Home / Punjab / With Pathanmajra on the run, AAP appoints new in-charge of Sanour constituency

With Pathanmajra on the run, AAP appoints new in-charge of Sanour constituency

The party appoints Ranjodh Hadana as the in-charge for Sanour, as the accused MLA continues to be on the run for the past 16 days
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:08 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Harmeet Pathanmajra. File photo
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appointed a new in-charge of Sanour constituency, represented by the party’s sitting MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra.

Pathanmajra is absconding after being named as an accused in a rape case.

The party appointed Ranjodh Hadana as the in-charge for Sanour, as the accused MLA continues to be on the run for the past 16 days.

Pathanmajra, who claimed he is the “foofa” of CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Gurpreet Mann, had given the police the slip when they went to arrest him from his relative’s house in Haryana earlier this month.

Later, Pathanmajra released a video claiming that the police were told to kill him in a fake encounter after he had criticised the ruling AAP’s Delhi leadership and accused it of running the government through proxy.

By putting Hadana in place of Pathanmajra, the party leadership has given a clear signal of no rapprochement with the latter.

It is not the only change made in the party’s organisational structure. While the party had appointed 27 halqa sangathan in-charges, whose role is to micro-manage voters in the constituency, the talking point in the ruling party is the appointment of four close aides of AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia as the state observers. They are Adil Khan, Gayatri Bishnoi, Ritesh Khandelwal and Asit Kumar. All four are from the Delhi unit of the party.

