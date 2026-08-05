Witness in Amritpal Singh case shot at near Morinda; Punjab Police say road rage triggered incident

A witness in a case against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh who is current in Dibrugarh jail, escaped unhurt after shots were allegedly fired at him during an incident near Morinda at about 2 am in the morning.

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The Ropar SSP Maninder Singh when contacted said that the firing was a result of a road rage incident.

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According to the police, Varinder Singh Mavi of Salempur village, who had lodged a complaint against Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala case and is a witness in proceedings linked to him, called the police around 2 am claiming that a man was firing at him.

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Police teams immediately rushed to the spot and found that the accused, Jasbir Singh alias Kala of Samroli village, had allegedly picked up a quarrel with Mavi following a road rage incident while under the influence of alcohol. The accused allegedly fired in the air, chased Mavi's vehicle to his village and threatened his companions before being apprehended by the police.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar Morinda police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against the accused and no one was injured in the incident, the SSP said.

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The firing sparked intense activity on social media, with several posts claiming that the attack was carried out by supporters of Amritpal Singh because of Mavi's role as a complainant and witness. Some posts alleged that it was part of a campaign to intimidate individuals associated with cases against the MP.

The police have rejected these claims, stating that the investigation so far points to a road rage incident and that there is no evidence at present to establish any conspiracy linked to the witness's role in the case.

Advocate Parminder Singh Wig, representing complainants and witnesses in cases related to Amritpal Singh, said the incident had once again highlighted concerns over the security of witnesses. He alleged that despite court directions for protection under the Witness Protection Act, key witnesses continued to face threats and intimidation. He urged the authorities to strengthen security arrangements for persons associated with the pending cases.

Police officials said the investigation is continuing and that all aspects of the case are being examined, while cautioning against drawing conclusions based on unverified social media claims.