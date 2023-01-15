 Woman accuses Pak officials of indecency, investigation on : The Tribune India

Woman accuses Pak officials of indecency, investigation on

Pak MFA spokesperson raises suspicion over ‘timing’ of allegations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said it is looking into the sexual harassment allegations against two of their officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Two days ago, a woman academician from Amritsar levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour by some senior officials of the high commission in New Delhi.

As per reports, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, issued a statement about the alleged incident.

“There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour with individuals visiting our missions,” she said. She raised suspicion over the ‘timing’ of the allegations.

“While we are looking into the case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There is a robust mechanism in place for redressal of all public grievances,” she added.

She also said that Pakistan attached high importance to etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. “All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally,” said Baloch.

A woman professor from the city alleged to have been subjected to ‘questioning with sexual undertone’ and passed ‘lewd’ remarks by the officials of the high commission in Delhi when she visited to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan last year in March.

She was due to visit Lahore and Abbottabad for some academic research. She claimed that when she went for her interview, two senior officials asked her why she wasn’t married and about her sexual desires and even tried to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed that the officials asked her for sexual favours in exchange for a visa. And she had submitted a written complaint to the Ministry of External Affairs and other government agencies but did get any response.

Professor’s claims

  • When she went for her visa interview at the Pak High Commission, two senior officials asked her why she wasn’t married
  • She alleged the duo also asked her about sexual desires and even tried to touch her inappropriately
  • She claimed that the officials asked her for sexual favours in exchange for a visa

