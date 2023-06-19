Woman alleges rape bid by brother-in-law

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

A man has been arrested for attempting to rape his sister-in-law at Machhiwara Sahib near. The police have registered a case against the accused and five of his family members.

The complainant told police that her husband’s elder brother had on several occasions tried to rape her. She claimed that she had apprised her husband and mother-in-law about his ill intentions, but they didn’t pay any heed and assaulted her on the day of the attempted rape.