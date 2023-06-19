Woman alleges rape bid by brother-in-law

Ludhiana, June 18
A man has been arrested for attempting to rape his sister-in-law at Machhiwara Sahib near. The police have registered a case against the accused and five of his family members.
The complainant told police that her husband’s elder brother had on several occasions tried to rape her. She claimed that she had apprised her husband and mother-in-law about his ill intentions, but they didn’t pay any heed and assaulted her on the day of the attempted rape.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital
Top doc removed after blaming heatwave
Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP
Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...
$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north
Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...