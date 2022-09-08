Woman alleges rape, cop among five booked in Mandi Gobindgarh

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 7
The Mandi Gobindgarh police have booked five persons, including a cop, for allegedly raping a woman by spiking her drink.
The accused have been identified as Aparjit Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh and Constable Kuldeep Singh. A case has also been registered against three unidentified persons.
The victim in her complaint to the SSP alleged Aparjit, Kuldeep, Yuvraj and two more unidentified police personnel raped her and made her obscene video on August 6.
The SSP marked the inquiry to DSP Gurbaksh Singh, who mentioned in his report that the statement and complaint of the victim does not match, but the matter needs to be investigated thoroughly.
