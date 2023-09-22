Woman Army officer killed in mishap

Gurdaspur, September 21
Major Chitra Pandey (33) died in a car mishap near Dhariwal this evening while her seven-year-old son Archit and driver Pankaj of the car were injured.
Major Pandey, an officer posted with the Army Supply Corps, was on her way to the Amritsar airport from her base in Pathankot.
After the accident, the driver of the truck escaped. The Gurdaspur police say that they will arrest the truck driver soon. Major Pandey was going to board a flight to Lucknow from the Amritsar airport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters