Woman Army officer killed in mishap

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 21

Major Chitra Pandey (33) died in a car mishap near Dhariwal this evening while her seven-year-old son Archit and driver Pankaj of the car were injured.

Major Pandey, an officer posted with the Army Supply Corps, was on her way to the Amritsar airport from her base in Pathankot.

After the accident, the driver of the truck escaped. The Gurdaspur police say that they will arrest the truck driver soon. Major Pandey was going to board a flight to Lucknow from the Amritsar airport.

