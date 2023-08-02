 Woman ASI held in bribery case in Faridkot : The Tribune India

Woman ASI held in bribery case in Faridkot

Complainant alleged the police officer took Rs 75,000 as bribe for taking action against her husband

PTI

Chandigarh, August 2

A woman assistant sub-inspector, posted in Faridkot district, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 75,000, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Wednesday.

ASI Harjinder Kaur, posted at the women cell, was nabbed on the complaint of Manjit Kaur, a resident of Jhakharwala village in Jaitu tehsil of Faridkot, the bureau said in a statement.

Kaur in her complaint said she married Gursimrat Singh, a Canadian citizen originally hailing from Lohara village in Sri Muktsar Sahib, in February, 2016.

She submitted a complaint at the Senior Superintendent of Police office, Faridkot against her NRI husband for allegedly duping her of Rs 60 lakh.

The inquiry was assigned to ASI Harjinder Kaur.

The complainant alleged that the police officer took Rs 75,000 as bribe for taking action against her husband.

She was now demanding Rs 1 lakh more to register a case against her husband and in-laws.

She submitted voice calls of the accused ASI with the vigilance bureau.

After a preliminary investigation, the bureau said its team Wednesday arrested the ASI after registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.  

