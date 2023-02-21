Woman attacked outside Ferozepur courts, two fingers chopped off

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 20

Panic gripped the area when four bike-borne miscreants attacked a woman with sharp weapons outside the District Court Complex today.

According to sources, the victim was identified as Kamlesh, a resident of Bajidpur village, who had come to the court for a hearing in a murder case. Sources said that around 11.30 am, when she came out of the complex, four persons, carrying sharp- edged weapons, attacked her.

The victim was severely injured and the suspects fled the scene immediately after the incident.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar and SP (PBI) Gurmeet Singh Cheema reached the crime scene after the matter was reported to the police.

The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Later, she was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot and reportedly suffered multiple injuries on her head, arms and chest. Two of her fingers were also chopped off.

SP (D) Kumar said that in 2020, Kamlesh was booked in a case related to the murder of Sukhraj Singh of Bajidpur. The complaint was lodged by Ajay Kumar, the brother of Sukhraj. Preliminary probe revealed that Ajay was one of the suspects in today’s attack.

In a separate incident, Gurbaksh Singh (20) of Pritam Singh Wala village was attacked by a few unidentified miscreants in the cantonment area, a few metres away from a police station. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when four or five persons, carrying sharp weapons, attacked the youth while he was going on his bike. SHO Naveen Kumar said the youth was admitted to a hospital.

#Ferozepur