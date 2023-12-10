Woman, child killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 9

A 25-year-old woman and her son were crushed to death by a vehicle late last evening on the Kuttianwali-Khubban road in Abohar area.

The deceased woman, identified as Deep Kaur, was standing near the road when her husband Malkeet Singh was trying to help a cyclist who was hit by a biker.

