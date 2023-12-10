Woman, child killed in mishap

Abohar, December 9
A 25-year-old woman and her son were crushed to death by a vehicle late last evening on the Kuttianwali-Khubban road in Abohar area.
The deceased woman, identified as Deep Kaur, was standing near the road when her husband Malkeet Singh was trying to help a cyclist who was hit by a biker.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...