Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Ludhiana, July 28
Panic gripped Giaspura area on Friday morning when a 35-year-old woman complained of breathing problems. This happened at the same spot where sewer gas leakage had led to death of 11 people.
She runs a small eatery at the spot.
As soon as the information spread, the police and other officials rushed there. The woman was rushed to a private hospital and is said to be fine now.
Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh said, “A woman had complained of breathing problems at around 6.30 am. It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there. It is difficult to say anything at this moment as officials are verifying the facts.”
An NDRF team was called up from Ladhowal for measurement of the sewer gas level.
Later, Assistant commandant, 7th battalion, NDRF, DL Jakhar, said, “The NDRF team has checked the sewerage, dhaba and even house of the woman but the gas level was found to be zero. We have not found any gas in the suspected manhole.”
