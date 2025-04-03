Woman constable held with over 17 gm heroin; dismissed from service

The Punjab Police has dismissed a woman constable from service a day after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district, an officer said on Thursday.

The arrest came amid the state government's ongoing anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nasheian Virudh'.

Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted Amandeep Kaur's car near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1) Harbans Singh said.

Upon search, police found 17.71 grams of heroin from her possession and her car was impounded, the officer said. She has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Kaur has been dismissed, in line with the state government's directions to dismiss any personnel found involved in drug-related cases.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Meena dismissed the officer from service, following due procedure, he said.

A probe is also on to assess the properties, other assets acquired by the accused. Gill said Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal has been charged with the investigation of the case.