DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Woman constable held with over 17 gm heroin; dismissed from service

Woman constable held with over 17 gm heroin; dismissed from service

The officer has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:56 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Police has dismissed a woman constable from service a day after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district, an officer said on Thursday.

The arrest came amid the state government's ongoing anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nasheian Virudh'.

Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted Amandeep Kaur's car near the Badal flyover in Bathinda on Wednesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1) Harbans Singh said.

Advertisement

Upon search, police found 17.71 grams of heroin from her possession and her car was impounded, the officer said. She has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Kaur has been dismissed, in line with the state government's directions to dismiss any personnel found involved in drug-related cases.

Advertisement

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Meena dismissed the officer from service, following due procedure, he said.

A probe is also on to assess the properties, other assets acquired by the accused. Gill said Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal has been charged with the investigation of the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper