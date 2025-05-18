DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Woman, cop spar over drug trafficking in Faridkot

Woman, cop spar over drug trafficking in Faridkot

The police today faced an embarrassing situation after a woman accused a cop of accepting bribe from drug peddlers during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Bazigar Basti in Faridkot city. Police teams, including women officials, conducted raids at...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:57 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CASO underway in Faridkot.
Advertisement

The police today faced an embarrassing situation after a woman accused a cop of accepting bribe from drug peddlers during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Bazigar Basti in Faridkot city.

Advertisement

Police teams, including women officials, conducted raids at the hideouts of suspected drug peddlers.

As the policewoman accused a local woman of being involved in drug peddling, the latter publicly accused the official of taking bribe from peddlers. Sensing that the situation might go out of hand, DSP Tarlochan Singh quickly stepped in to bring things under control. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

SP Manvinderbir Singh said the CASO was launched to dismantle drug network. He urged those involved in it to abandon illegal activities. Meanwhile, residents claimed that drug peddlers were often detained only to be released later by the cops.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper