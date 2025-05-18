Woman, cop spar over drug trafficking in Faridkot

The police today faced an embarrassing situation after a woman accused a cop of accepting bribe from drug peddlers during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Bazigar Basti in Faridkot city.

Police teams, including women officials, conducted raids at the hideouts of suspected drug peddlers.

As the policewoman accused a local woman of being involved in drug peddling, the latter publicly accused the official of taking bribe from peddlers. Sensing that the situation might go out of hand, DSP Tarlochan Singh quickly stepped in to bring things under control. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

SP Manvinderbir Singh said the CASO was launched to dismantle drug network. He urged those involved in it to abandon illegal activities. Meanwhile, residents claimed that drug peddlers were often detained only to be released later by the cops.