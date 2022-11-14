Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 13

In a first for the Punjab Police, a woman constable posted here has undergone a sex change surgery. Senior officials are in a quandary after the woman constable posted at one of the police stations in the district wrote to them asking to change her gender from female to male in the department's record as she had undergone gender change surgery.

As per information, the constable was having gender dysphoria. She underwent gender reassignment surgery in New Delhi in December 2020.

It is learnt that the constable did not take approval from the Police Department before the surgery. She has now applied for change of name and gender in the department record after getting a certificate in this regard from the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The cop, who has been serving in the police force since 2011, took the decision to change her gender after she felt connected more with the male gender.

The constable had first come to the limelight in 2012, when she had started staying in a live-in relationship with her childhood friend from her village in Bathinda district despite stiff opposition from their families. She had even moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection from their families in a bid to stay together. However, the relationship turned sour in 2019, when both filed cross complaints against each other alleging harassment.

When contacted over the issue, the IGP, Bathinda range, MS Chinna said, “This is the first time that we have got such a request. We will take legal opinion and send the matter to the head office and then further action will be taken in this matter.”

When the woman constable was contacted over phone, she refused to comment on the issue, citing it as her personal matter.

