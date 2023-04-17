Woman dies by suicide

Abohar: A 40-year-old woman on Sunday died by suicide. Manik, an artisan, said his wife Shyamali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their house in Patel Nagar here. The reason for this extreme step is yet be ascertained. The police have initiated inquest proceedings. OC
Amritpal to be held soon: DGP
Phagwara: DGP Gaurav Yadav has reiterated his commitment that law and order would be maintained at every cost in the state. He said nobody could be allowed to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.Commenting about Amritpal Singh incident, the DGP said he (Amritpal Singh) would be behind bars soon.
