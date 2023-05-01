Woman dies by suicide in Abohar village

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A 40-year-old woman, Saroj Rani, hanged herself from a ceiling fan inside her house in Churiwala Dhanna village. The deceased has been serving as a midday meal worker in a government school. Her three children found the body hanging when they returned home and informed neighbours. Husband Devi Lal said she was upset due to meagre income and was taking medicine for the past few months. OC

Engineers’ body chief re-elected

Patiala: The executive committee of the PSEB Engineers Association (PSEBEA) re-elected Jasvir Dhiman and Ajaypal Singh Atwal as its president and general secretary on Sunday. The PSEBEA is one of the biggest unions representing engineers in the power sector. TNS

Poachers found HIV positive

Abohar: Three youths, who were recently held for poaching, have been found HIV positive, forest guard Khushwant Singh said after their medical examination in the Civil Hospital. They used to get drugs through injections and sometime would use the same syringe. They were quoted saying that they would get treatment after they come out of jail.