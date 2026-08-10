Tarn Taran: Woman dies by suicide in police custody

A woman arrested in a murder case allegedly died by suicide inside the toilet of the Bhikhiwind police station on Sunday morning, prompting a judicial inquiry into the custodial death.

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The deceased, Rajbir Kaur of Kalsian Kalan, was arrested on Saturday in connection with an FIR registered on August 7 under multiple sections of the BNS. The police said she went to the toilet around 9 am on Sunday and was later found hanging. She was taken to a doctor, who declared her dead.

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Following National Human Rights Commission guidelines, the Sessions Judge, Tarn Taran, deputed an officer to conduct a judicial inquiry, which has already begun, said SSP Tarn Taran Surinder Lamba. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday in the presence of a magistrate.