Woman dies in Ropar mishap

Ropar, January 8
A woman was killed and three others injured in a road accident today. The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur (35) of Chunni village. According to the police, Gurjinder Singh, the husband of deceased, along with Sunil Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, were also injured in the accident.
SHO Rupinder Singh said Gurjinder lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in and hit a tree near Pipal Majra village. All the injured were taken to the local Civil Hospital where Charanjit Kaur was declared brought dead, he said.
The body has been sent to the Ropar Civil Hospital for a post-mortem and the police woul register a case after recording Gurjinder’s statement, said the SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...