Woman dies in Ropar mishap

Ropar, January 8

A woman was killed and three others injured in a road accident today. The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur (35) of Chunni village. According to the police, Gurjinder Singh, the husband of deceased, along with Sunil Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, were also injured in the accident.

SHO Rupinder Singh said Gurjinder lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in and hit a tree near Pipal Majra village. All the injured were taken to the local Civil Hospital where Charanjit Kaur was declared brought dead, he said.

The body has been sent to the Ropar Civil Hospital for a post-mortem and the police woul register a case after recording Gurjinder’s statement, said the SHO.

