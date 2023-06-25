Woman dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Abohar

Abohar, June 24
A woman drug addict died last night due to the suspected overdose in the Patel Nagar area.
A syringe was found near the deceased Pooja, alias Hemlata. The exact cause was yet to be ascertained.
ASI Bahadur Singh said the matter was being investigated.
