Woman ends life in Moga, husband booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 25

A 43-year old woman, Rajveer Kaur, a resident of Gawar Budheka in Moga city, died after consuming some poisonous substance.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide has been registered against her husband Lakhwinder Singh, a resident Ferozepur. ASI Jaspal Singh said Rajveer married to Lakhwinder about 20 years ago. However, due to strained relations between them, Rajveer started living along with her son Navkaran Singh (16) at her parental house.

Yesterday, she consumed some poisonous substance. she was rushed to a private hospital in Moga city. The doctors attending to her could not save her life.