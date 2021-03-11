Woman ends life in Moga, husband booked

Moga, May 25
A 43-year old woman, Rajveer Kaur, a resident of Gawar Budheka in Moga city, died after consuming some poisonous substance.
A case under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide has been registered against her husband Lakhwinder Singh, a resident Ferozepur. ASI Jaspal Singh said Rajveer married to Lakhwinder about 20 years ago. However, due to strained relations between them, Rajveer started living along with her son Navkaran Singh (16) at her parental house.
Yesterday, she consumed some poisonous substance. she was rushed to a private hospital in Moga city. The doctors attending to her could not save her life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres