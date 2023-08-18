Woman, grandson die in roof collapse

Fazilka, August 17
A pall of gloom descended on Arniwala sub-tehsil of Fazilka district as an elderly woman, Krishna Rani (65), and her grandson, Devansh (5), were killed as the roof of a room at their house collapsed last night. The girders of the roof had become rusty and weak, resulting in the caving in of the roof.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go
The constable is on the run and has been suspended along wit...