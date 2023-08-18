Woman, grandson die in roof collapse

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 17

A pall of gloom descended on Arniwala sub-tehsil of Fazilka district as an elderly woman, Krishna Rani (65), and her grandson, Devansh (5), were killed as the roof of a room at their house collapsed last night. The girders of the roof had become rusty and weak, resulting in the caving in of the roof.

