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Home / Punjab / Woman hacked to death near Kotkapura in suspected honour killing; husband escapes

Woman hacked to death near Kotkapura in suspected honour killing; husband escapes

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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In a suspected case of honour killing, a young woman was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on the Kotkapura-Amritsar National Highway near Kotkapura in Punjab's Faridkot district, just two-and-a-half months after she married a man from her village against her family's wishes.

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According to the police, the couple was intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle from Bhagta Bhai Ka to Kotkapura on Monday. A group of attackers, armed with sharp-edged weapons, allegedly ambushed them and launched a sudden assault.

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While the woman's husband, Jagdeep Singh, managed to escape during the attack, the assailants allegedly cornered Mahakpreet Kaur and fatally attacked her before fleeing the scene.

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Mahakpreet Kaur, a resident of Burj Harike village in the district, had married a man from her native village in a love marriage about two-and-a-half months ago. The marriage had reportedly angered her family, leading to tensions and hostility.

Following the marriage, the couple had moved to Bhagta Bhai Ka town in Bathinda district. They were travelling to Kotkapura on Monday when they were allegedly waylaid and attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

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Avtar Singh Rajpal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Detective), said the police recovered Mahakpreet's body from bushes along the National Highway, where it had allegedly been dumped by the accused.

"A forensic team has reached the spot, and the body has been sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination," the officer said.

Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and criminal conspiracy. A manhunt has been launched to arrest those involved in the attack, the DSP added.

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