Woman held with 40 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 8

The Bhawanigarh police have arrested a woman and seized 40 gm of heroin from her. According to information, the police had laid a naka yesterday at the grain market of Jollian village (Bhawanigarh). It saw a woman coming, who after seeing the police party threw a plastic packet on the ground and turned back. Seeing this, the police party nabbed the woman and searched the packet and found 40 gm of heroin.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur