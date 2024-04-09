Woman held with 40 gm heroin

Sangrur, April 8
The Bhawanigarh police have arrested a woman and seized 40 gm of heroin from her. According to information, the police had laid a naka yesterday at the grain market of Jollian village (Bhawanigarh). It saw a woman coming, who after seeing the police party threw a plastic packet on the ground and turned back. Seeing this, the police party nabbed the woman and searched the packet and found 40 gm of heroin.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...