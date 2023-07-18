Woman IAF officer injured after being attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

PTI

Chandigarh, July 18

A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot district of Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

They said the accused gained entry into the officer’s house on Friday night and intended to commit robbery.

The officer, a Squadron Leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard noise. She tried to confront the intruder but he attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, Pathankot SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said.

The accused, Makhan Singh, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, he said.

The woman officer was alone in the house, Khakh said.

Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining house, who went to the victim's residence, found her in an injured condition and called for help, the police official said.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to Army's Command Hospital in Haryana’s Chandimandir, he said.

The accused was apprehended and charged with attempt to murder, the SSP said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

Police said the accused lived near the house of the victim.

#Indian Air Force #Pathankot