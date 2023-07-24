Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Chandigarh, July 24
Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal lost her life at Army's command hospital at Panchkula here days after she was attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Punjab's Pathankot on July 17, police said.
She died during the treatment at 6.30 pm on Saturday, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.
On July 17, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot. The accused gained entry into the officer's house to commit robbery, police said.
The accused attacked her multiple times with a sharp weapon. She had severe injuries on her head, they said.
On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Pathankot police had arrested the accused on July 17.
