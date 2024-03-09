Woman impersonates CBI, Punjab Vigilance Bureau official; nabbed

Chandigarh, March 8
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Pooja Rani, wife of suspect Hardeep Singh, who along with five other persons, had been collecting money from people by posing as Vigilance and CBI official.
An official spokesperson of the VB said four accomplices of Pooja Rani had already been arrested for receiving two cheques amounting to Rs 25 lakh from a farmer by threatening to involve him in a false case while posing as Vigilance officials from the Chandigarh office. Manjeet Singh and Paramjeet Singh, both residents of Mehlon village, Samrala tehsil, Parminder Singh, a resident of Akash Colony, Hoshiarpur, and Pinder Sodhi, a resident of Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur district, are in judicial custody in this connection.
One suspect identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Khamano, Fatehgarh Sahib district, is absconding.
Palwinder Singh of Bhaini Salu village, Ludhiana, had complained that three unknown persons claiming to be Vigilance officials came to his house and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to sort out the matter of selling a piece of panchayat land, which they claimed was a fraud.
The suspects while impersonating as CBI officers had extorted Rs 52 lakh from a family in Pehowa village in June 2023.
