Woman, in-laws booked for abandoning man

Ropar, March 2
The police have booked a Ludhiana-based woman and her parents for allegedly abandoning her husband after migrating to Canada on a student visa.
Harmesh Singh, father of Gurvinder Singh, said he spent Rs 28 lakh to send his daughter-in-law to Canada and she refused to meet Gurvinder when he also reached there.
