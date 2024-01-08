Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, January 7
A four-month-pregnant woman Sunita Rani (24), a resident of Basti Sansia Wali in Patti subdivision, was killed in alleged indiscriminate firing by her neighbours in broad daylight today. Seven persons have been booked in this connection. Raja Singh, husband of the deceased, said that an ongoing dispute was the reason for the incident.
Perturbed over the alleged inaction of the police, the family members held a demonstration with the body outside the office of the DSP, Patti, demanding action against the guilty. The family was later pacified by Gurtej Singh Brar, SHO City, Patti, which lifted the dharna after the assurance of the SHO.
“Basti Sansian Wali is known for its residents indulging in illegal drug trade and even Raja had been booked in several cases under the NDPS Act,” said Tarn Taran SSP Ashwani Kapur.
Raja said that two days back also the accused had fired at his house.
He alleged that the incident could have been averted had the police taken timely action against the suspects responsible for the firing at his house two days ago. SHO Gurtej Singh Brar said that on the statement of Raja, Bobby Singh, Mewa Singh, Sewa Singh and Sanni Singh (four brothers) and Nishan Singh had been booked on charges of murder and Arms Act.
