Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, December 19
A woman devotee was killed allegedly by a man in a temple here, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sarita Devi, said police.
She was killed on Monday night as she often objected to the entry of the accused in an inebriated condition in the temple, said police.
In a complaint lodged with the police, the deceased's husband Rakesh Kumar said his wife was the caretaker of the temple in the Sidhwan Dona village.
Police said the woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by the accused when she objected to his entry in the temple in an inebriated condition.
He then fled from the spot. Police said an investigation was underway in this regard.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader
'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...
Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act
Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...
IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history
In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...
Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar
Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...
6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha
The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...