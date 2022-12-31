Woman killed, sisters injured after being hit by truck in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Kapurthala, December 31
A woman was killed while her two sisters were injured when their two-wheeler collided with a truck here on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred near village Bheela on Kapurthala-Subhanpur road amid low visibility due to fog, they said.
The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, they said, adding the injured Kuldeep Kaur has been referred to government hospital at Amritsar while Pawandeep Kaur has been admitted in local civil hospital.
The trio was going to a factory for work when the accident occurred.
A case has been registered against the truck driver who fled after the incident, they said.
