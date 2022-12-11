Woman killed, son injured as assailants attack them in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda, December 11
A woman was killed while her son was seriously injured as assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at their residence in Kheta Singh Basti here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Madhu Goyal and her son as Vikas Goyal.
The neighbours informed police on Sunday morning after they noticed blood coming out of their house.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gurpreet Singh said investigation was under way.
The family runs a grocery shop in the area.
