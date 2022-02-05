Woman kills daughter-in-law

Muktsar: A woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law at Chak Tamkot village. Sources said the deceased Sunita, a native of Uttar Pradesh, got married around 10 months ago. “The accused, Lalita, was having some dispute with her since then. On Wednesday evening, Lalita reportedly strangulated Sunita to death. The murder came to light on Thursday,” said sources. The Lakhewali police have registered a murder case against Lalita and arrested her. TNS
150-kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The police have seized 150 kg of poppy husk from a person after conducting a raid at an orchard near Maujgarh village on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Charan. Assistant Sub-Inspector Harmandir Singh said acting on a tip-off, they arrested Charan. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
