Abohar: Woman kills husband, buries body at home

Abohar, November 11
A woman along with her son, allegedly killed her husband a few days back in Bahawalbasi village. The duo buried the body by digging a pit in the house and got a brick-floor built to cover the pit.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Makhan Singh of Bahawalbasi village suspected his wife Charanjit Kaur of being in an illicit relationship over which they used to quarrel. She killed her husband with the help of their son Jashan, alias Pradeep, and buried the body in the house after digging a pit . Later, she lodged a missing report with the police.
As villagers suspected foul play, the police secretly carried out an investigation and cracked the crime today. The police removed the floor bricks and found a mutilated body, which will be taken to GGS Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for an autopsy.
Sadar police station in-charge Barjinder Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC against the mother-son duo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius