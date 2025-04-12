Woman, kin ‘beaten up’ by Roadways staff in Abohar

A woman and her family members were allegedly thrashed by the driver and conductor of a Punjab Roadways bus here on being asked about the reason for not stopping at a bus stop.

A purported video of the incident, which allegedly took place on April 8, also surfaced on social media.

The bus staff here did not respond to queries over the issue. The woman, identified as Priyanka, a resident of Gumjal village, had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Kallar Khera police check-post immediately after the incident.

She claimed that the police were yet to act on her complaint.

The woman told the police that she had boarded the bus at Sriganganagar of Rajasthan on April 8 and requested the conductor that her mother be allowed to board the bus at Gumjal village.

The conductor, however, ignored the request and did not stop the bus, she said.

Her brother, Abhimanyu, came to the Usmankhera bus stand to drop their mother.

When she asked the conductor about ignoring her request, he and the bus driver allegedly thrashed Priyanka and her mother. When her brother came to their rescue, he too was beaten up, the woman alleged.

The Gumjal village panchayat had on January 26 submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar demanding that state-run buses be stopped at the village.